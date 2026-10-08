New users can use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer depends on the state you live in. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football to begin NFL Week 5, perfect for sports betting today. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is inactive. Sign up to wager on Thursday Night Football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Thursday Night Football

It could be another high-scoring prime-time game on Thursday Night Football as the high-flying Cowboys (2-2) host the struggling Buccaneers (0-4), with Tampa Bay turning again to an undrafted rookie at quarterback. Jalon Daniels started in place of the injured Baker Mayfield (thumb) last week, and he threw for 148 yards and ran for 55 but also threw two interceptions in a 17-14 home loss to Green Bay. Meanwhile, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb hooked up 17 times for 189 yards and the winning touchdown in a 34-30 victory against the Texans. Prescott finished with 335 passing yards. The victory took coach Brian Schottenheimer off the hot seat for now, but Bucs counterpart Todd Bowles is in serious danger, as he has been since about the middle of last season.

While the Dallas offense has flourished, the defense has done anything but, with improvement from last season's debacle slow in coming. The Cowboys rank 30th in total defense in allowing 389.5 yards per game and 28th in scoring (28 points per game). Tampa Bay is allowing 24 points per contest, but the defense has been pressed because the offense has given the ball away nine times. The Bucs unit ranks fourth in total defense (282.8 yards per game) and third against the run (78.5). The SportsLine model has Over 48.5 points hitting in a whopping 67% of its simulations. The Cowboys' last 10 games have gone Over the total. Bet on Buccaneers-Cowboys TNF and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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