The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants renew their rivalry in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday Night Football, and those trying to bet on the NFL can do so with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. This code gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Sign up here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on Cowboys vs. Giants:

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Cowboys vs. Giants betting preview

Dallas had an explosive offense last year with Dak Prescott, George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb and Javonte Williams, but the Cowboys still finished with 7-9-1 thanks to fielding the league's worst scoring defense. The Cowboys addressed that side of the ball in the offseason, using their first three draft picks on defense while also trading for Rashan Gary and signing Cobie Durant. Will that be enough to put Dallas back in the playoffs? Pickens is coming off a career season with 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, but Dallas didn't give him a contract extension in the offseason and instead used the franchise tag. Will that motivate the mercurial receiver to once again dominate on the field, or will he become moody and torpedo the Cowboys on offense?

The Giants made big changes in the offseason, bringing in John Harbaugh as their new head coach. Jaxson Dart is expected to make a big leap in his second season in New York, and he'll have some new weapons to play with in tight end Isaiah Likely and veteran receiver Darnell Mooney. However, New York is losing Wan'Dale Robinson after the receiver put up a career-best 1,014 yards in 2025. New York's pass rush should be formidable, but can the back end hold up?

The Cowboys are three-point favorites in the latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds at BetMGM, and the total is 48.5. Dallas is a -145 favorite (wager $145 to win $100) while New York is a +120 underdog (wager $100 to win $120). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over on 48.5 hitting in more than 70% of simulations for a "B" grade. The model has New York covering the spread in the majority of simulations and sees value on New York winning outright, which happens in just under 50% of simulations. Wager on Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football using the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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