The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days when wagering on Friday's top games. There are six FBS college football games, including Duke vs. Clemson and No. 13 Oregon vs. Michigan State, plus NBA Cup, NHL and plenty of other sports betting possibilities. Duke is a 12.5-point home favorite in the latest college football odds at BetMGM, down one point from Friday afternoon. Sign up to wager on Friday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Our BetMGM bonus code review page has all the information you need, including terms and conditions of these offers from one of the top sports betting apps.

Best bets for Friday, Nov. 20

The tables have turned (at least for now) in the Duke vs. Clemson matchup, with the Blue Devils (7-3, 4-3 ACC) listed as big favorites against Dabo Swinney's Tigers (6-4, 4-3). That's partly because Clemson is down to former walk-on Trent Pearman, who will make his first career start at quarterback with Tait Reynolds and backup Christopher Vizzina both out. Duke will be relying heavily on running back Nate Sheppard, who is second in the nation with 1,320 rushing yards and also has 44 receptions for 399 yards and leads FBS with 23 TDs. Clemson is last in the ACC in total yards and scores 21 points per game, while the Blue Devils average 32.2. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, has an 'A' grade on its total play, with Over 40.5 points hitting 63% of the time.

There's an intriguing matchup in the Mountain West Conference as the Wyoming Cowboys host the New Mexico Lobos in a critical battle. The Lobos (8-2, 5-1 MWC) saw their six-game win streak snapped by UNLV last weekend, while the Cowboys (7-3, 6-1) have won five in a row. New Mexico is the top scoring team in the MWC at 32.2 points per game, while Wyoming scores 22.4 per contest (fifth). The Lobos are second in the nation in scoring defense (11.9 ppg), while the hosts allow 21 per game. The model expects that strength on both sides of the ball to pay off for New Mexico on Friday. It is winning in 82% of simulations, and the model has 'A' grades on the Lobos to cover (74%) and Over 37.5 points (74%). Bet on college football Week 12 and a lot more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Users must be at least 21 years old to play at BetMGM. Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.