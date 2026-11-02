NFL fans can wager on Eagles vs. Commanders with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over your first 10 days. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. There are plenty of exciting NFL games today, including Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Sign up to wager on Sunday's biggest NFL games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For the terms and conditions of all available offers at one of the best sports betting apps, head to the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, Nov. 1

NFC East rivals will clash on Sunday Night Football when the reeling Philadelphia Eagles try to snap their losing streak against the Washington Commanders. Philadelphia is without Jalen Hurts for the year, so Tanner McKee continues to get the start. The Commanders do have Jayden Daniels back, but star receiver Terry McLaurin is out for the season. Despite the injuries on Philadelphia's offense, the SportsLine model sees this game going Over 40.5 points in 55% of simulations. Bet on Eagles-Commanders and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM is committed to responsible gaming. Users have the ability to set betting activity alerts, use self-exclusion measures and take timeouts to game responsibly. BetMGM provides a live chat feature with 24/7 customer support on its platforms, along with contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources for those needing additional assistance.