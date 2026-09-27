The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bets. Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season continues on Sunday Night Football between the Rams and Broncos. L.A. is favored by 1.5. Sign up to wager on Sunday's NFL games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For a full breakdown of the terms and conditions for both offers at one of the best sports betting apps, head over to the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday Night Football

The Rams and Broncos meet on Sunday Night Football in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview. The Rams got right after underwhelming in Australia, while the Broncos stormed back against the Jaguars after being dominated by the Chiefs in Week 1. Myles Garrett is out for the Rams, and Puka Nacua is also unlikely to play. The SportsLine model has Denver winning as a plus-money underdog in 47% of simulations. Bet on Ravens-Cowboys, Rams-Broncos, and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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