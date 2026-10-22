The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on your state of residence. Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season gets going with the New England Patriots facing the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. The latest Bears vs. Patriots forecast is calling for clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. Sign up to wager on Patriots vs. Bears NFL Week 7 TNF using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Patriots vs. Bears TNF

After some rough games early in the season, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye appears to have found his footing. He's thrown 10 touchdowns to just one interception over the last three contests, and he'll try to make quick work of a Bears defense that has been somewhat stingy through the air. Chicago is allowing just 211.8 passing yards per game, though it has routinely surrendered explosive plays against better competition. New England's defense is once again one of the best in the league, ranking fifth in points per game allowed.

Caleb Williams tore up the Falcons in his return to action, completing 30 of his 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown. His favorite target was Luther Burden, but the quarterback also managed to get Colston Loveland and Rome Odunze involved. Chicago's offense is dynamic and is averaging nearly 400 yards per game, though the Bears are only averaging 25 points per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Bears winning at home in 59% of simulations. Despite the two quarterbacks heating up, it has a strong "A" grade on Under 50.5 points. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you wager on Patriots vs. Bears NFL Week 7 TNF:

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