The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1, 500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Bet on NFL games like Rams vs. Eagles (+3.5), Broncos vs. 49ers (-2.5), and Lions vs. Panthers (+3.5). Sign up to wager on Sunday's biggest NFL games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Sunday, Oct. 4

The last two games between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles have turned into thrillers, and fans can expect more drama when the two Super Bowl hopefuls collide in Week 4. The Rams are trying to recover from a collapse against the Broncos, while the Eagles never got going in a Week 3 loss on Monday Night Football to the Bears. Puka Nacua is expected to be back for the Rams, but Myles Garrett is still sidelined. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Los Angeles covering the spread as a favorite in 50% of simulations.

The Broncos have not found consistency yet offensively but Bo Nix and company continue to exhibit tremendous grit. Nix has led two comebacks now for Denver in Weeks 2 and 3 against playoff teams from a year ago, and he has another great test coming up on Sunday against the 49ers. San Francisco is 3-0 despite injuries piling up, and the 49ers might have an MVP candidate in Brock Purdy. He has thrown nine touchdowns to just one interception so far this season. The SportsLine model has both defenses reigning supreme though, as the Under on 48 hits in 64% of simulations. Bet on Rams-Eagles, Broncos-49ers and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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