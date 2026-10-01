Football is back on the agenda Thursday, and new users can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bets. The offer available depends on the state they live in. NFL Week 4 kicks off with Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football, along with Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State to start college football Week 5. There's also Phillies vs. Braves in a win-or-go-home matchup to close the MLB Wild Card Round. Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point favorite in the Browns vs. Steelers odds at BetMGM, while the Over/Under for total points is down to 37.5. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

For terms and conditions of both of these offers from one of the best sports betting apps, check out our BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Thursday, Oct. 1

The Steelers and Browns will battle for the top spot in the AFC North, at least for the time being, when they meet on Thursday Night Football from Cleveland's Huntington Bank Field. Both teams are 2-1, with the Browns off to a surprising start despite some shaky play from quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Steelers got a vintage performance from Aaron Rodgers last week as he helped move the Steelers to 2-1 with a 30-27 victory against the Bengals in Week 2. Cleveland has beaten two NFC South teams -- Tampa Bay and Carolina -- after losing badly to Jacksonville in its opener. The Steelers beat the Falcons to open the season but lost to the Patriots in Week 2. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Steelers winning in 63% of its simulations and covering the spread 59% of the time. Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (wrist) is active.

The final game of the MLB Wild-Card Round should be a doozy after some heroics from both teams to split the first two games. Austin Riley's three-run homer in the eight inning gave Atlanta the 5-3 victory on Tuesday. Then Bryce Harper atoned for a gaffe in the outfield with a home run in the eighth to tie it after Kyle Schwarber also went deep in the inning. Alec Bohm then hit a homer with two outs in the 10th and the Phillies hung on for a 4-3 victory to tie the series. The SportsLine model has the Braves winning in 55% of its simulations, and Atlanta is covering the +1.5 run line at a 73% rate. Bet on Thursday Night Football, Phillies-Braves and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.