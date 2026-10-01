The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer varies by location. Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season kicks off with Thursday Night Football featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are favored by 2.5. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Steelers vs. Browns TNF

The Browns have won two games in a row heading into this divisional matchup. After looking completely lost in Week 1 against the Jaguars, the Browns have wins over the Bucs and Panthers to enter this Thursday contest with a 2-1 mark. The defense has started to find its footing, and Deshaun Watson is playing better as he continues to recover from injuries. Denzel Boston and Harold Fannin Jr. have emerged as strong skill players.

Pittsburgh's offense clicked in a 30-27 victory over the Bengals in Week 3, and the Steelers will try to keep that momentum going on a short week here. Aaron Rodgers is looking to push the ball more down the field, and Pittsburgh's defense continues to make plays when it needs them the most. If DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. can find openings in this Cleveland secondary, Rodgers could have a big night through the air. Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has been excellent on Thursdays with a 17-8 overall mark. He's 16-6 on short weeks.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Pittsburgh winning in 63% of simulations and Under 37.5 hitting in 54% of simulations. Bet on Steelers vs. Browns TNF in NFL Week 4 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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