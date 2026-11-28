New users can sign up with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days. The offer available to you depends on the state you live in. Black Friday's college football schedule continues with No. 3 Texas at Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. ET. Texas is favored by 10.5. Sign up to bet on football here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

You can get more information, including terms and conditions of these offers, from one of the best sports betting apps at our BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for college football on Black Friday

Everything's bigger in Texas and that includes Rivalry Week, which pits the Texas Longhorns against the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday evening. The Longhorns don't control their own destiny for a spot in the SEC Championship game but they will almost surely be a College Football Playoff participant if they can beat the Aggies. Texas A&M was expected to contend behind star quarterback Marcel Reed, but he's struggled this season before ultimately being benched. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the teams combining for more than 41.5 points in 57% of simulations. Bet on college football on Black Friday with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously, offers users plenty of tools like taking timeouts and setting deposit limits to game responsibly. BetMGM also has a live chat feature on its platforms for users to get in touch with customer support 24/7, and provides contact for helplines for those who need additional resources.