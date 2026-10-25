The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. NFL games today include Packers vs. Lions and Seahawks vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Jets running back Breece Hall is officially inactive with a quad injury. Sign up to wager on Sunday's NFL Week 7 games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

To see the terms and conditions of both offers from one of the top sports betting apps, head to the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for NFL Week 7 on Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping to stay undefeated when they host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. The Vikings are coming into this matchup off a bye week and have the best scoring defense in the league, allowing just 12.8 points per game. That's bad news for the Colts, who have had some big games offensively but are slowing down of late. Indianapolis has let GM Chris Ballard go, and a string of bad results could mean the end of head coach Shane Steichen as well. Running back Jordan Mason (thumb) is officially active for the Vikings. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Vikings covering the spread in 57% of simulations.

Two NFC North rivals match up in the premier late afternoon game as the Green Bay Packers head to the Motor City to tangle with the Detroit Lions. The Lions are coming in off a bye, and are averaging 32.8 points per game behind Jared Goff, Amon-ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs. The Packers are scoring 21.2 points per game but that number is up to 27 over the last two games as the rebuilt offensive line gets more snaps. Josh Jacobs, who came off the Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday, could suit up and boost Green Bay's running game. The SportsLine model likes the home team though, as the Lions cover the spread in 55% of simulations. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to bet on Sunday's NFL Week 7 games for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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