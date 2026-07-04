BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for France-Paraguay, Mbappe, World Cup on Saturday

Soccer fans can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins on Saturday for World Cup 2026 matches. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. France vs. Paraguay is at 5 p.m. ET following Morocco's 3-0 win over Canada. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Saturday's games:

Head over to the BetMGM bonus code review page to see the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Saturday, July 4

France vs. Paraguay

France are trying to get to their third straight World Cup final and they have looked promising after scoring at least three goals in each of their matches so far. No one has an answer for Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and company, and it's unlikely Paraguay will find one. However, the South American side did just upset powerhouses Germany in a penalty shootout, so they will have confidence. France is a -525 favorite in regulation and -1400 to advance. Place your France-Paraguay wagers and more World Cup bets at with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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