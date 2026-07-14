BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for France vs. Spain, 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

The 2026 World Cup semifinals kick off Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, and sports fans can use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the user's location. France are +150 money-line favorites at BetMGM, with Spain +210 and a 90-minute draw priced at +195. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Tuesday's France vs. Spain at the World on Tuesday:

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World Cup, France vs. Spain best bets

France are seeking a third consecutive trip to the World Cup final and are the favorites to win the tournament, priced at +140 in BetMGM's World Cup futures. Spain are +300 along with England, with reigning champions Argentina at the longest odds at +440. Given that, France have looked like the best team in the tournament, with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele combining for 13 goals, as Les Bleus have outscored their opponents 16-2 over their six games. Spain allowed their first goal of the tournament in a 2-1 victory against Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Spain have scored 11 goals in their five matchups, with Mikel Oyarzabal leading the team with four. La Roja don't have the scoring prowess of the remaining sides, but they do have Lamine Yamal, who could be due for a breakout at any time. And a back line that features Athletic Bilabao's Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsi of Barcelona has been shutting teams down. Despite the stout back ends on both sides, SportsLine experts Jon Eimer and Martin Green are backing Over 2.5 goals, while three of our top experts are backing France to win. "To be frank, Spain have not been tested," Eimer says. Bet on Tuesday's France vs. Spain World Cup semifinal and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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