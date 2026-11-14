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Best bets for Saturday, Nov. 14

The Missouri Tigers likely saw their College Football Playoff hopes end after a controversial loss to Texas, but they'll have a chance to spoil Georgia's season when they visit the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. Georgia is coming into this game after dominating Ole Miss in Oxford, and Kirby Smart's group is the No. 1 team in the latest CFP rankings. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, believes Georgia will handle Mizzou without much trouble as the Bulldogs cover the spread in 61% of simulations.

Utah is No. 2 in the CFP rankings behind Georgia but heads into a major trap game on Saturday night against Arizona. The Wildcats have not lost a game at home this season and have a star quarterback in Noah Fifita, who has thrown for more than 2,700 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. The SportsLine model believes Utah will survive a scare, as the Utes win on the road in 61% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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