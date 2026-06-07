BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Giants vs. Cubs, Memorial Tournament on Sunday

Sports fans interested in wagering on Sunday's games can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on the state they live in. The NBA and NHL are off, so MLB retakes center stage with 15 games. There's also the final round of the Memorial Tournament, among other sports betting options. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, June 7

There's another 15-game Sunday MLB schedule on tap, and it wraps up with the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs playing for the series victory after they split the first two games. The Giants offense exploded in the opener, an 18-3 victory, but went a bit cold Saturday in a 3-2 loss. Now, it's time for the rubber game on Sunday Night Baseball. The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (2-5, 5.13 ERA) to the mound to face San Francisco's Trevor McDonald (2-3, 4.30 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has a 'B' grade on the Giants +1.5 on the run line, which hits in 68% of simulations, while Over 8 runs hits 53.4% of the time.

The 2026 UFL season is down to its final four, and two games Sunday will determine who faces off in the United Bowl. The top-seeded Orlando Storm (8-2) face the defending champion D.C. Defenders (5-5) at 3 p.m. ET after beating them 29-23 in the regular-season's final week. BetMGM has the Storm listed as 3-point favorites, with the Over/Under for total points at 47.5. The second semifinal sees the St. Louis Battlehawks (6-4) hosting the Louisville Kings (6-4) at 6 p.m. ET. The Battlehawks are 1.5-point favorites, and the points total is set at 46.5. Click here to bet on MLB and more on Sunday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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