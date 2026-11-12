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Best bets for Thursday Night Football Week 11

These NFC East rivals have met once this year, and it was a stunning finish. After a Cam Skattebo fumble set the Commanders up to win in overtime, Washington completely mismanaged the clock, resulting in a stunning 27-27 tie.

These teams are moving in opposite directions, with the Giants 5-2-1 and the Commanders 2-5-1, but as we saw a few weeks ago, they can be evenly matched. Washington has gotten good play from Jayden Daniels of late, and New York will have to monitor J.J. McCarthy after he was knocked out of Week 9 with a hip pointer. He's set to start, but how will he look on short rest?

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is big on the Commanders here as Washington wins in 53% of simulations at plus money. Bet on the NFL and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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