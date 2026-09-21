New users can grab the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their bet wins, with the offers depending on the state they live in. NFL Week 2 wraps up Monday when the Los Angeles Rams host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, it's the final week of the MLB regular season, and you can also get the offer with wagers on WNBA and many other sports betting options. Sign up to wager on Monday Night Football and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Monday Night Football

These teams are coming in after minor surprises in Week 1, as the Giants hosted the Cowboys last Sunday night and came out with a solid 28-20 victory. The Rams, who entered the season as Super Bowl favorites, went all the way across the world and came back 0-1 after a 27-7 loss to NFC West rival San Francisco. They also came out with bad news after massive addition Myles Garrett went on IR after he had zero tackles in the opener then had arthroscopic surgery for a nagging knee issue. The good news is three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald will suit up for the first time since coming out of retirement. The Rams offense needs no introduction, with league MVP Matthew Stafford leading the loaded unit. But he could be without star receiver Puka Nacua, who is questionable with a hip issue. The Rams were the only NFL team to average more than 30 points per game last season, while they allowed 30.4 (10th in NFL). They have won the past four meetings and are on a five-game win streak at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is 8-1 against the spread in its past nine games following a loss.

The Giants started the season on a much different note than L.A., as the team justified the optimism brought in with new coach John Harbaugh. But he isn't the only reason New York fans are giddy. Second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart followed a promising rookie season by throwing for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the opener. Cam Skattebo rushed for 81 yards and Dart added 54 as the Giants used long, methodical drives to batter the Dallas defense. The New York defense also showed up, allowing just 244 yards to the high-powered Cowboys offense, with Dak Prescott throwing for just 175 with no TD passes and an interception. San Francisco QB Brock Purdy put up similar numbers to Dart's Week 1 output against the Rams, with 205 passing yards and three scores and 29 rushing yards. The Giants were 26th in scoring defense last season, allowing 25.8 points per game, and 17th offensively (22.4), but they looked like a more powerful team in Week 1. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has slight leans on the Rams to cover and the Over. Los Angeles covers the -6.5 spread in 55% of its simulations, while Over 47.5 hits 58% of the time. Bet on Giants vs. Rams Monday Night Football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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