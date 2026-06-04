BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Golden Knights-Hurricanes Game 2, MLB on Thursday

The Vegas Golden Knights will try to go up 2-0 over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, and bettors can wager on this game and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer available to you varies based on which state you're in. Thursday also features nine MLB games and the first round of the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Thursday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Thursday, June 4

If Game 1 is any indication, we're in for a thrilling Stanley Cup Final this year. The Golden Knights emerged victorious with a 5-4 road win in Carolina, which had jumped out to a 2-0 lead. From there, Vegas scored three straight to take the lead, and the Canes were playing catch up from there. Ultimately, Thomas Hertl's goal with 3:24 remaining was the decider in this awesome matchup. The Hurricanes will look to tie things up at home on Thursday, while the Golden Knights can return to Vegas with a 2-0 lead if they win Game 2. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, sees more value in backing Vegas on the money line as the Golden Knights win in 48% of simulations at plus money.

We're just a few weeks from the U.S. Open, and one of the final tuneup tournaments on the schedule begins with the Memorial Tournament on Thursday. This signature event is one of the more eventful stops on the PGA Tour schedule, and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has won this event each of the last two years. He's +300 to win it this year, per the latest BetMGM golf odds. Rory McIlroy is +1000 and Ludvig Aberg is +1400. Patrick Cantlay, who has also won this event twice, is +2500 to win it a third time, while Russell Henley is +2200 after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge last weekend. Click here to bet on the NHL Stanley Cup Final, the PGA Tour and more on Thursday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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