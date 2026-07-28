BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Guardians-Reds, Lynx-Tempo, MLB betting on Tuesday

The WNBA is back, and with an overloaded MLB schedule, sports fans have plenty of reasons to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on where they live. Sign up to wager on Tuesday's games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Head to the BetMGM bonus code review page for more information and the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Tuesday, July 28

The nationally-televised Guardians vs. Reds matchup was postponed Monday, so the teams will play twice on Tuesday. The Guardians are fighting to catch the White Sox in the AL Central, as they sat two games behind entering the day. Cincinnati is last in the NL Central but was 6-4 in its past 10 games before Tuesday's matinee. The Reds are seven games under .500 at home while breaking even on the road. Cleveland is 27-27 away from home entering Tuesday's early game but had lost five in a row. The Guardians are set to start right-hander Gavin Williams (10-5, 3.78 ERA), while the Reds haven't named a Game 2 starter yet. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Reds covering the +1.5 run line in 66% of its simulations and Under 9 runs hits at a 53.2% clip to earn a 'B' grade.

The Minnesota Lynx come out of the All-Star break on a seven-game win streak and have the best record in the WNBA. Now they face the Toronto Tempo, who have lost their past three. Minnesota won two against the league-worst Seattle Storm entering the break and haven't beaten the cream of the crop during its run. Still, the Lynx have five players averaging at least 15 points per game, led by Napheesa Collier at 24.0, and she also averages 10 rebounds per contest. The Tempo count heavily on guards Marina Mabrey (21 points per game) and Brittney Sykes (20.5). The Lynx are 14.5-point favorites at BetMGM, and the Over/Under for total points is 184.5. Wager on Guardians-Reds, WNBA and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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