BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Guardians-White Sox, MLB, Valkyries-Wings on Friday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if that first wager wins. The offer depends on the state they live in. A full slate of 15 games on the Friday MLB schedule includes a crucial Guardians vs. White Sox series. A busy weekend offers plenty of other sports betting options, and there's always value to be found in futures betting. Sign up to wager on Friday's games here using the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Head to our BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions for both offers before making any wagers on the best betting apps.

Best bets for Friday, Aug. 7

A crucial AL Central series gets rolling Friday when the first-place White Sox host the second-place Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field. Cleveland is three games back, but Chicago comes in after being swept by the red-hot Red Sox. The Guardians have five of their past six, with the Mets sweeping a three-game series from them this week, including a 13-6 thrashing on Thursday. Promising rookie left-hander Parker Messick (8-6, 2.57 ERA) is expected to start for the Guardians, while Chicago plans to go with lefty Noah Schultz (3-8, 5.82) The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,0000 times, has the Sox covering at a 69% rate.

In the WNBA, the Golden State Valkyries will try to keep some distance and remain among the top teams when they face the Dallas Wings, who are in a logjam in the middle of the pack. The Valkyries (21-9) are in third place in the overall WNBA standings, three games behind Minnesota. The Wings (19-12) are sixth but just 2.5 games behind Golden State as seven teams are within seven of the Lynx. The Valkyries have won 12 of their past 13 games, while Dallas has lost four of its past six. Dallas is a 1.5-point home favorite in the latest WNBA odds at BetMGM, while the Over/Under for total points is 161.5. Wager on Guardians-White Sox, Valkyries-Wings and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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