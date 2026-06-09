BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Hurricanes-Golden Knights Game 4, MLB on Tuesday

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for Tuesday night between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights, and bettors can claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, with the offer varying based on the state they live in. The Golden Knights own a 2-1 series lead. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's games:

Visit the BetMGM bonus code review page to see the full terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Tuesday, June 9

The Canes and Golden Knights have played three close games so far, with Games 1-3 all decided by one goal and the last two games needing at least one overtime period. Vegas won Games 1 and 3, with the most recent matchup being a 5-4 double-overtime win thanks in large part to a hat trick from Mitch Marner. The Hurricanes will look to even the series back up at 2-2 before the action moves back to Carolina for Game 5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has Vegas winning 55% of the time in this one.

The Guardians took two of three from the Yankees last week, but New York has the upper hand heading into Game 2 of a three-game series this week after winning 7-5 on Monday. New York looks to have the upper hand in the pitching department on Tuesday as well with Gerrit Cole (1-1, 2.00 ERA) starting against Cleveland's Slade Cecconi (3-5, 4.92 ERA). The SportsLine model likes Cleveland to keep this close, as the Guardians cover the +1.5 run line in 65% of simulations. Bet on Hurricanes-Golden Knights NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 4, MLB and more on Tuesday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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