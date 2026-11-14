New users can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 back in bonus bets over 10 days. The state you live in determines which offer is available to you. There are several games with playoff implications set for Saturday, including Indiana hosting USC in the Big Ten and unbeaten Utah visiting Arizona in the Big 12. Sign up here to bet on Saturday's college football games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Saturday, Nov. 14

The Hoosiers are 8-1 and are the reigning champions of the sport, but they're just No. 9 in the latest CFP rankings, behind three two-loss SEC teams. We know head coach Curt Cignetti has strong opinions about the state of the Big Ten versus the SEC, and his squad has a chance to make a statement this weekend when they host USC. The Trojans are 7-2 and are No. 18 in the latest CFP rankings. Another loss may keep the Trojans out of the playoff altogether. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Indiana winning outright in 78% of its simulations.

The Big 12 has been one of the nation's most interesting conferences this year, and sitting above the rest of the league is Utah. The Utes are a perfect 9-0 thus far and have major wins over BYU and Houston under their belt. Their next test is a big one with a visit to Arizona on tap. The Utes are No. 2 in the latest CFP rankings, and the Wildcats are No. 23. They've lost to BYU and Texas Tech this season. Arizona is 5-0 at home this year. The model has the Utes emerging victorious in 61% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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