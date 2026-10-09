The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. No. 20 Iowa is looking to rebound from its first loss when it visits Washington for a Big Ten matchup, while No. 8 BYU hosts Iowa State in a Big 12 battle. Sign up to wager on Friday's top games and more here with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Friday, Oct. 9

The Iowa Hawkeyes' vaunted defense had trouble slowing down Heisman Trophy favorite Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State last week in a 31-14 loss. The Huskies (3-2) don't have that kind of firepower and come in off of consecutive losses to Minnesota and USC to start conference play. The loss to OSU dropped the Hawkeyes to 4-1, and they fell to No. 20 in the AP Top 25. Iowa won the most recent meeting with the Huskies 40-16 in 2024. Despite its trouble handling the Buckeyes' star wideout, Iowa's defense is still tied for ninth in the nation in allowing 11.6 points per game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Iowa winning 52% of the time as plus-money road underdogs.

No. 8 BYU is trying to improve on last season, when it went 12-2 but missed the college football playoff. One of those 2025 victories was a 41-27 triumph against the Cyclones. Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw for 307 yards and rushed for 49 in that matchup, and he has BYU at 4-0 coming into Friday's game. Iowa State is 3-2 with losses to Utah and Iowa, while the hosts haven't lost to a team other than Texas Tech since the 2024 season. The SportsLine model has Over 46.5 hitting in 63.2% of simulations, with the pick earning a rare 'A' grade. Bet on college football Week 6 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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