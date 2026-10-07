The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1, 500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, and Wednesday is loaded with sports betting options. College football Week 6 continues with a pair of Conference USA matchups, and the Rays could eliminate the Yankees from the MLB Playoffs. NFL betting also will ramp up with Week 5 kicking off with Thursday Night Football between the Buccaneers and Cowboys. Dallas is an 8.5-point favorite at BetMGM, and the Over/Under for total points is 47.5. You can also try NHL betting, with Alex Ovechkin's final home opener among the three games, and there are two WNBA Playoffs semifinals. Sign up to wager on Wednesday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Oct. 7

Conference USA has the spotlight in college football on Wednesday night as Kennesaw State hosts Jacksonville State and New Mexico State visits FIU. Kennesaw State (1-3, 0-1 C-USA) beat Jax State (3-2, 1-0) in last year's conference championship game, but the Owls have lost three in a row, while the Gamecocks could be on track to get back to the title game. Jacksonville State is a 3-point favorite, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Over 48.5 hitting in more than 60% of simulations. FIU (2-2) will be opening its C-USA schedule against the Aggies (2-3, 1-0), who beat Western Kentucky 34-13 to start their conference slate last Thursday. The Owls are 6.5-point home favorites, but the SportsLine model has the Aggies winning outright 40% of the time as +200 underdogs. It also has a 'B' grade on Under 45.5 in 63.2% of its simulations.

Fans who want to jump on NFL Week 5 early have an intriguining NFC matchup to look at for Thursday Night Football. The Cowboys have still been having problems on defense, but their offense remains among the best in the NFL. The Bucs will remain without quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb), so undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will get the call again. Dallas is 2-2 after rallying to beat the state rival Texans in a 34-30 shootout Sunday. The Bucs fell short against the Packers, with Daniels throwing for 148 yards and rushing for 55 but also throwing two interceptions in the 17-14 loss. The Packers had just a 283-275 edge in total yards, but the Bucs turned the ball over at critical times. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw for 335 yards last week, with CeeDee Lamb catching an eye-popping 17 passes for 189 yards and a TD. The SportsLine model has Over 47.5 hitting in a whopping 70% of its simulations. Bet on college football, NFL and MLB Playoffs with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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