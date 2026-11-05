The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days, depending on the state they live in. Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season begins on Thursday, Nov. 5, with a high-profile AFC matchup as the Jacksonville Jaguars head to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens. This matchup lost a lot of its luster with Baltimore's quarterback injuries, but bettors can still get on the action with Sign up to wager on Jaguars vs. Ravens using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Jaguars vs. Ravens TNF

Jacksonville has picked up where it left off a season ago and outside of some lapses, it looks like a complete contender. Trevor Lawrence is operating the offense at a high level and the Jaguars have been slowing down opponents in critical situations. Although Jacksonville doesn't rate highly in yards allowed per game, the team is second in points allowed per game. The Ravens have been hit with the injury bug at quarterback, so it'll be Joe Fagnano getting the nod on Thursday. Fagnano struggled against the Bills on Sunday, and on a short week, he's likely to find this Jaguars defense extremely challenging. Perhaps Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers, who were largely non-factors on Sunday in Week 8, can provide some much-needed sparks.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Jaguars covering the 10-point spread in 51% of simulations. The Ravens are offering value on the money line as massive underdogs because they win in 25% of simulations, and Over 40 hits in 60% of simulations. Bet on Jaguars vs. Ravens NFL Week 9 TNF with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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