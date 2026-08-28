Fans interested in sports betting can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer depends on the state you live in. The NFL preseason schedule is stacked with 10 games, there are 14 MLB contests, and college football betting with FCS and FBS games. Sign up to wager on Friday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Friday, Aug. 28

After a massive Dodgers vs. Braves series in the NL, it's the AL's turn in the spotlight with a crucial Red Sox vs. Yankees series getting started Friday. Boston has been a streaky team since just before the All-Star break, winning at least nine games in a row twice but also losing five in a row at one point. They just saw a five-game win streak snapped against Miami. Now they face four against a Yankees team that sits 2.5 games ahead of them and owns the first wild-card spot. The Red Sox are in the second position with a 5.5-game lead. New York should have the edge on the mound, with Cam Schlittler (11-6, 2.16 ERA) set to face Boston's Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 4.54 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Boston covering 72% of the time.

Friday is the final big day of the NFL preseason, and local rivalries like Commanders vs. Ravens and Giants vs. Jets are on tap, but one game could see more notable action. The Falcons and Dolphins both have some work to do before the regular season starts, and Tua Tagovailoa might not recognize a lot of faces on his former team's sideline. The former Miami starter will continue to get the work until Michael Penix Jr. is recovered from ACL surgery, and the third-year QB is back running drills but won't play. The young Dolphins also are likely to use a lot of players who should contribute in the regular season. Atlanta is a 3.5-point road favorite at BetMGM, and the points total is set at 36.5. Bet on Red Sox-Yankees, NFL preseason and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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