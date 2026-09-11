The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Friday features a five-game college football schedule, which includes three ranked teams in action, as opportunities to take advantage of one of our top sportsbook promos. Missouri vs. Kansas have renewed their Border War rivalry, and the two go head-to-head Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model sees strong value in backing the Jayhawks to cover as 5.5-point underdogs as part of Friday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The Over/Under for total points scored in Kansas vs. Missouri is 51.5. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Louisville (-36.5) vs. Villanova (-108)

Rutgers vs. Boston College: Over 54.5 total points scored (-105)

Kansas (+5.5) vs. Missouri (-108)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +624 (risk $100 to profit $624, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Louisville (-36.5) vs. Villanova (-108)

"I know there are no moral victories in football, but you have to be impressed by what the Louisville Cardinals showed in the second half vs Ole Miss," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "QB Lincoln Keinholz looked dynamic and confident as a playmaker, nearly leading his team to victory. There ought to be some positive momentum coming into this home game vs. Villanova. The Wildcats have had an inauspicious start to their season with an epic collapse vs. William and Mary in the opener and only just getting by Bucknell last weekend in a 17-16 victory. I don't expect them to offer much resistance vs. what this Cardinals squad will deliver." Back Louisville by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Rutgers vs. Boston College: Over 54.5 total points scored (-105)

To call Rutgers' Week 1 defensive performance concerning would be a significant understatement. The Scarlet Knights allowed UMass to score nearly 4x its season average from last year. UMass averaged 9.7 points per game last season, the lowest in the nation, but it scored 37 points against Rutgers in the opener. UMass won 37-21, going Over this total. Meanwhile, Boston College allowed 34 points to Cincinnati, which ranked outside the top 60 in scoring last year. The model projects the Over to hit in 59.3% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Kansas (+5.5) vs. Missouri (-108)

Anyone claiming sportsbook promos should know Kansas has become a significantly more stable program under head coach Lance Leipold, who is in his sixth year leading the program. The Jayhawks have gone from averaging 1.8 wins per game in the 10 seasons before Leipold to now averaging 5.4 wins per game under his coaching. The Jayhawks rolled over Long Island University, 51-6, last week heading into the latest edition of the Border War. Kansas jumped out to a 21-6 lead in last year's Border War before losing 42-31, but home-field advantage could make the difference Friday night. The model projects Kansas to cover in 67% of simulations. Back Kansas by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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