Football fans can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days when they wager on Saturday's college football games. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Bet on college football games like Notre Dame vs. SMU, Kentucky vs. Missouri and Georgia vs. South Carolina. Sign up to wager on Saturday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Saturday, Nov. 21

A few weeks ago, it looked like the Fighting Irish's matchup with the Mustangs was going to have major College Football Playoff implications. Instead, SMU has dropped two of three to fall to 7-3, including a blowout loss to Wake Forest last weekend. Now, the Mustangs will be trying to play spoiler to Notre Dame, which has lost just once this year behind a balanced effort led by star quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender CJ Carr. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, thinks the Irish will win big here, as they cover as 20.5-point favorites in nearly 70% of simulations.

Kentucky and Missouri were both looking at a potential College Football Playoff berth earlier in the season, but now the two schools just want to finish the campaign strong. The Wildcats saw their CFP hopes end with a loss to Florida and have lost two in a row, while the Tigers try to recover from a blowout loss to Georgia for their fourth loss of the campaign. The SportsLine model likes the home team here as well, as Mizzou prevails in 67% of simulations. Bet on college football Week 12 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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