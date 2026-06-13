BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 bonus bets for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals, Brazil-Morocco World Cup 2026

Sports fans can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. On Saturday, the New York Knicks could win their first championship in over 50 years when they take on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Spurs are favored by 5.5 points. There are also four World Cup games, headlined by soccer heavyweights Brazil taking on popular underdogs Morocco. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Saturday's top games:

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Best bets for Saturday, June 13

Those who watched Game 4 witnessed NBA history as the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit to win 107-106 on OG Anunoby's tip-in, overcoming the largest hole in Finals history. They're now up 3-1 and have a chance to close out the Spurs on Saturday in an arena where the Knicks have already won twice in this series. The SportsLine Projection Model expects another tight game, as the Under on 216.5 hits in 57% of simulations.

Brazil enter the 2026 World Cup having exited the competition at the quarterfinal stage in four of the last five editions. They're hoping Carlo Ancelotti, a legendary manager at the club level in Europe, can introduce something to take them back to the top of the soccer mountain. Morocco will be looking to build on a dream run to the semifinal in 2022, built on stellar defense and coming up clutch in key spots. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer agrees with those backing Morocco, as he sees an experienced group with their core team together that knows how to be physical. Click here to bet on the 2026 World Cup and NBA Finals on Saturday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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