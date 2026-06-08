BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 3, MLB on Monday

Sports fans looking to wager on Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, as well as other sports action on Monday, June 8, can take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. According to the latest Knicks vs. Spurs odds, New York is favored by 1.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Monday's games:

Visit the BetMGM bonus code review page to see the full terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Monday, June 8

After taking the first two games in San Antonio, the Knicks return to Madison Square Garden for their first Finals home game since 1999. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have been electric through the first two contests, and both are contenders to be Finals MVP should the Knicks prevail. The Spurs are trying to avoid a 3-0 deficit, which has never been overcome in NBA postseason history. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't believe San Antonio will benefit despite its desperation, as the Knicks triumph in Game 3 in 60% of simulations.

Kyle Harrison (7-1, 1.57 ERA) gets the nod for the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday when they take on the Athletics. Milwaukee has surged to the top of the NL Central behind a three-game winning streak and has prevailed in seven of its last 10 games. The A's are back under .500 after losing six of their last 10, and they'll look to Jeffrey Springs (3-6, 4.37 ERA) to try to stop Milwaukee's run. The SportsLine model is backing the Under on 11 total runs scored, which cashes in 60.1% of simulations for a "B" grade. Bet on Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 3, MLB and more on Monday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at BetMGM. Users have access to responsible gaming tools like taking timeouts, setting up betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures. BetMGM has a live chat feature for 24/7 customer support and also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET on its platforms for users requiring additional assistance.