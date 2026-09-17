It's Thursday, and in September that means football, and fans who want to wager can jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on where they live. The Week 2 NFL schedule begins with the Bills vs. the Lions on Thursday Night Football, and the latest NFL odds at BetMGM list Buffalo as 4.5-point favorites at home. Football fans can also place wagers on college football, with Syracuse vs. Pitt kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Sign up here to wager on Thursday's NFL and college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the BetMGM bonus code review page for information and terms and conditions of these offers before you make any wagers at one of the best betting apps.

Best bets for Thursday Night Football

The Bills and Lions both won in NFL Week 1, with Buffalo holding off the Texans in a key AFC battle and Detroit edging the Saints 31-30 in overtime. The defenses had some trouble in the openers, but both of these offenses are loaded. For the Bills, it starts with quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for 334 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in a 36-31 victory against Houston. James Cook had 57 rushing yards on 13 carries, but it was tight end Dalton Kincaid (130 yards) and receiver DJ Moore (100) who did most of the damage. Lions quarterback Jared Goff let others do the heavy lifting in Week 1, throwing for 206 yards while running back Jahmyr Gibbs went off for 186 total yards. Detroit's defense allowed 469 yards to the Saints, while Buffalo gave up 381 to the Texans. That's why the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Over 54.5 points hitting in 57% of its simulations.

College football Week 3 also kicks off Thursday with the Pittsburgh Panthers hosting the Syracuse Orange in an ACC battle. Pitt is looking to move to 3-0 after beating UCF 12-7 last week. The Panthers cruised to a 59-14 victory against Miami (Ohio) in Week 1. Syracuse comes in off a 21-18 loss to Cal, which took away some momentum after the Orange had routed New Hampshire 66-3 in their opener. The teams met last October, with Pitt going into Syracuse and coming away with a 30-13 victory behind three takeaways. Pitt has won 20 of the past 24 meetings between the teams and is favored by 10.5 points at BetMGM. The SportsLine model has Pitt winning in a whopping 73% of simulations and covering at a 52% clip. Bet on Lions-Bills, Syracuse-Pitt and more more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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