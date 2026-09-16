Sports fans have tons of sports betting options Wednesday and can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on the state they live in. Fans have a full 15-game slate for MLB betting, and NFL Week 2 and college football Week 3 are just over the hump. Thursday Night Football features Lions vs. Bills, with Buffalo a 4.5-point favorite at BetMGM, and wagers can be made on any upcoming matchups with BetMGM's offer. Sign up to wager on MLB or upcoming NFL and college football using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Head over to the BetMGM bonus code review page for information and full terms and conditions of both offers before you lock in your wagers at one of the best betting apps.

Best bets for NFL, college football

Football is back Thursday night, with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills hosting Jared Goff's Detroit Lions. The Bills got an important victory to kick things off last Sunday when they beat the Texans 36-31 in a key Week 1 clash. Allen threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores, while tight end Dalton Kincaid and receiver DJ Moore each got to 100 receiving yards. The Buffalo defense yielded 381 total yards and now faces a Detroit offense with a ton of talent. Detroit needed overtime to beat the Saints 31-30, with Goff throwing for just 206 yards and two TDs. It was running back Jahmyr Gibbs who drove the offense, going for 186 total yards and rushing for two scores. New Orleans had 469 yards on offense. Given the state of these defenses in Week 1, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is expecting a lot of points. It has Over 54.5 hitting in 57% of its simulations.

On the college side, the season has entered Week 3, and Pitt enters its home matchup with Syracuse on Thursday night looking to remain undefeated. The Panthers (2-0) started things off with a 59-14 rout of Miami (Ohio) but had a little more trouble last week with UCF. Pitt held the Golden Knights to 206 total yards and kept them from scoring until the final three minutes of a 12-7 victory, but the offense was unimpressive. The Orange are 1-1 after dropping a 21-18 decision against California last week. Syracuse had gotten off to a roaring start with a 66-3 demolition of New Hampshire in its opener. Pitt is a 10.5-point favorite, and the SportsLine model has the Panthers covering in 52% of simulations and winning outright a whopping 73% of the time. Bet on NFL, college football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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