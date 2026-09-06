The Week 1 college football schedule continues on Sunday, headlined by Louisville vs. Ole Miss and Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on these games and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. According to the latest college football odds at BetMGM, the Fighting Irish are favored by 20.5 points against Wisconsin, while Ole Miss is a 6.5-point favorite against Louisville. Sign up to wager on Sunday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Sunday, Sept. 6

Notre Dame rolls into Week 1 expecting to contend for a national title. Even though some key players from last year's team are gone, Marcus Freeman's squad is loaded, with quarterback CJ Carr, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse and a defense that returns most of its top talent from a season ago. Wisconsin has poured money into its roster, but that might not be enough to save Luke Fickell's job in Madison. The Irish are huge favorites on Sunday in this Lambeau Field showdown, and they cover the 20.5-point spread in 54% of SportsLine simulations.

Jeff Brohm leads his alma mater Louisville into another season hoping to achieve at least nine wins once again. Brohm's Cardinals have never failed to get to that mark in his tenure, but this is a tall task right out of the gate with Ole Miss. The Rebels were a CFP semifinalist a year ago and bring back Trinidad Chambliss, one of the country's top quarterbacks. Ole Miss covers the 6.5-point spread in 57% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on Wisconsin-Notre Dame, Louisville-Ole Miss and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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