The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days. The offer you are eligible for depends on your state of residence. Use it to bet on college football games like Miami vs. Notre Dame, Alabama vs. LSU, and Ole Miss vs. Georgia. Sign up to wager on Saturday's top games here with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

For full terms and conditions on these offers -- and to see which one you qualify for -- from one of the best sports betting apps, check out our BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Saturday, Nov. 6

A late afternoon game between Alabama and LSU is almost unheard of for college football fans, but that will be the case on Saturday when the Crimson Tide head to Baton Rouge to face the Tigers. Both teams have two losses on the season, so this is potentially an elimination game when it comes to making the CFP. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, sees Over 53.5 points in 52.1% of simulations.

The SEC will also be featured in primetime with Georgia facing Ole Miss in a rematch of a thrilling contest a year ago. The Bulldogs scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat the Rebels, but that game was at Sanford Stadium in Athens. This contest will take place in Oxford, where Ole Miss has not lost yet this season. If the Rebels lose, they likely will fall out of the CFP race. The SportsLine model has Ole Miss winning in 45% of simulations as a +145 underdog. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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