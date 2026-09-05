College football is in full swing on Saturday, perfect for claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. LSU vs. Clemson, Boise State vs. Oregon and Western Michigan vs. Michigan are some of the top games on Saturday's college football schedule. Sign up to wager on Saturday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Before you place any wagers at any of the top sports betting apps, you need to see our BetMGM bonus code review page for terms and conditions of both offers .

Best bets for Saturday, Sept. 5

Two Tigers clash in Baton Rouge on Saturday night when LSU hosts Clemson. Lane Kiffin is now on the sidelines in the Bayou and has former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt at his disposal, while Dabo Swinney returns for Clemson with quarterback Christopher Vizzina taking over for Cade Klubnik. The SportsLine model has the home team covering the 10-point spread in 53% of simulations. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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