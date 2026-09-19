The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins, depending on the state you live in. The most high-profile college football game on Saturday is between LSU and Ole Miss in the Magnolia Bowl, but fans can also catch two ranked teams in action when SMU battles Louisville. Sign up to wager on Saturday college football and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Saturday, Sept. 19

The Magnolia Bowl is always a hotly contested rivalry, but this one carries additional hype with former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin returning to Oxford as a member of the LSU Tigers. Kiffin famously spurned Ole Miss for LSU before the College Football Playoff last year, and his exit was messy. Heisman candidate Trinidad Chambliss has the Rebels thinking about the playoff again, while Kiffin's Tigers look like a powerhouse themselves. The winner of this game will have an early advantage in the SEC and playoff conversation. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Ole Miss winning in 53% of simulations.

SMU and Louisville won't have quite as much attention as their SEC counterparts, but the two ACC teams believe they can make a playoff run this season in an open conference. The Mustangs come into this game after defeating Florida State in Week 2, while Louisville bounced back from a Week 1 loss to Ole Miss with a 59-13 win over Villanova. Kevin Jennings and SMU dominated this matchup a year ago, winning 38-6 at home. The SportsLine model sees Under 59.5 points hitting in 55.3% of simulations. Bet on LSU-Ole Miss, SMU-Louisville and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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