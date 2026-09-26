The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for is based on the state you live in. College football continues on Saturday with games like Oregon-USC and LSU-Texas A&M. Sign up to wager on Saturday college football and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The BetMGM bonus code review page can answer any questions you have and has the full terms and conditions of these offers from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, Sept. 26

Speaking of Heisman contenders, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava will play arguably the most important game of his career on Saturday when his Trojans welcome the Oregon Ducks to Los Angeles in primetime. The Ducks looked shaky over the first two weeks of the season, losing to Oklahoma State in Week 2, before blowing out Portland State 84-0 in Week 3. USC is undefeated and thinking about the College Football Playoff in Lincoln Riley's fifth season. The SportsLine model has USC winning as a +145 underdog in 58% of simulations. Bet on Week 4 college football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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