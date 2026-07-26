BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Mariners-Rangers, Yankees-Phillies, MLB on Sunday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. It's perfect for betting MLB on Sunday with 15 games on tap. Sign up to wager on Saturday's games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Sunday, July 26

It's the series third game of a four-game set between the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers, who are both battling for the top spot in the AL West. The Rangers have won the first two games, cruising to a 7-1 victory on Saturday after winning the opener 5-4. The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (8-6, 3.38 ERA) while the Rangers turn to Jacob deGrom (7-6, 3.76 ERA) in a battle of Stetson alums. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Mariners winning in 51% of its simulations but Texas covering the +1.5 run line at a 66% clip.

Will Warren (7-4, 4.00 ERA) gets the call for the Yankees as they battle the Phillies in the series finale between two World Series contenders. All-Star starter Cristopher Sanchez (12-4, 2.71 ERA) will take the mound for Philadelphia. The Phillies have scored just once over the first two games, with the Yankees winning 1-0 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday. The SportsLine model has New York covering the +1.5-run spread in 64% of simulations, and they are winning 42% of the time as plus-money underdogs. Wager on Mariners-Rangers, Yankees-Phillies and more MLB with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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