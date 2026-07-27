BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Marlins-Phillies, Yankees-White Sox, MLB on Monday

There are 12 games on the docket for Monday, and sports fans can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Sign up to wager on Monday's games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Monday, July 27

Earlier in the month, some wondered if the Marlins would ever lose a game. Now they're wondering if the Marlins will ever win a game. Miami takes a 12-game losing streak into Monday's matchup with the Phillies, who have lost some ground to the Braves in the NL East but remain a wild card contender. Zack Wheeler (10-2, 2.16 ERA) gets the call for Philadelphia while Miami sends out Tyler Phillips (2-5, 3.52 ERA). Philadelphia is a -185 road favorite. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is backing the Over on 7.5 runs as that hits in 65.2% of simulations.

Max Fried (4-3, 2.97 ERA) pitched five shutout innings in his return to action last week and will try to follow up that effort with another gem on Monday when the Yankees visit the White Sox. New York sits three games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East, while Chicago has a 2.5-game lead on the Guardians in the AL Central. It'll be Noah Schultz (3-7, 6.04 ERA) getting the ball for the White Sox. The Yankees are -155 road favorites. The SportsLine model likes the home team on the run line, as White Sox +1.5 hits in 62% of simulations. Wager on Phillies-Marlins, Yankees-White Sox and more MLB with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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