BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 bonus bets for Mexico-South Africa, Korea-Czechia World Cup Thursday

One of the biggest sporting events kicks off Thursday with the start of the 2026 World Cup, perfect for claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer available to you depends on which state you're in. Mexico faces South Africa to begin the tournament before Korea Republic and Czechia square off. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Thursday's top games:

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Best bets for Thursday, June 11

The World Cup kicks off with a two-game slate, beginning with Mexico, one of the co-hosts of this major event, taking on South Africa. Mexico is a -235 favorite for this match, per BetMGM odds, and the Over/Under for total goals is 2.5. SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer thinks Mexico's home-field advantage will play a major role in this match, and he's taking the Over on 2.5 goals. "Mexico has Santiago Gimenez, Armando Gonzales, Raul Jimenez, and more at their disposal, and I believe they'll get three goals by themselves in this opening match," he said.

The second game of the 2026 World Cup sees Korea taking on Czechia, as those two, along with Mexico and South Africa, make up Group A. Mexico is the favorite to win Group A, but Korea and Czechia are neck-and-neck to be the second team to make it out of the group. Thursday's match could give one of these squads an edge in that regard. Korea is +160 while Czechia is +175 on the 90-minute money line at BetMGM. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green's top pick for this game is Korea Draw No Bet, and he thinks it should be a very entertaining affair. "South Korea has more firepower," he said. "Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan, and Lee Kang-in are dangerous in attack, and they could swing this game in South Korea's favor."

The NHL Stanley Cup Final has a massive Game 5 on tap for Thursday with the series locked up at 2-2. The first four games have been tightly contested as the Golden Knights and Hurricanes have traded wins, and Carolina's 5-3 win in Vegas on Tuesday was actually the first game of the series that wasn't decided by one goal, though it was a one-goal game until the final minute before the Canes hit an empty netter. The action returns to Carolina, where one of these teams will leave with a 3-2 lead before the series moves to Vegas for Game 6 on Sunday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has the Hurricanes winning here in 59% of its simulations. Click here to bet on the 2026 World Cup, NHL Stanley Cup Final and more on Thursday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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