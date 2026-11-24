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Best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 24

The race to make the MAC Championship game is a battle between four teams tied at 6-1 (Toledo, Western Michigan, Buffalo and Ohio) and 5-2 Miami. WMU (8-3 overall) gets in with a victory Tuesday against Miami (7-4), and the Broncos come in on a three-game win streak, while Miami has won its past two. WMU's lone league defeat came in a 45-38 shootout at Toledo on Oct. 24, and it could still find its way to the title game with a loss if Akron beats visiting Buffalo on Friday. Western is led by MAC No. 2 rusher Jalen Buckley, who has 972 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Miami has the MAC's best defense against the run, allowing 94.8 yards per game, while the RedHawks offense puts up 166.7 rushing yards per contest, sixth-most in the conference. The Broncos offense is second at 189.3 rushing yards per contest and scores an average of one point more per game than Miami. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, has an 'A' grade on WMU to cover the spread, as they do so in 73% of its simulations.

It's not too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving football, and the NFL has a special matchup on the eve of Turkey Day with the Rams hosting the Packers. The Rams (6-4) have won their past four games as they start to fulfill some preseason expectations, but Matthew Stafford's high-powered offense is missing some key pieces. Top receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua are both out, so running backs Kyren Williams (883 total yards, 7 TDs) and Blake Corum (665, 6) are likely to see a lot of work. Green Bay is looking to bounce back from a tough division loss to Minnesota and could welcome back star linebacker Micah Parsons, who is coming off a torn ACL. Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love and receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have been tearing it up most of the season, but L.A. has the league's third-best pass defense. The SportsLine model has the Rams covering as 2.5-point favorites in 52% of its simulations. Bet on college football week 13, Thanksgiving Week NFL and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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