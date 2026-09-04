New users interested in sports betting can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Last year's national runner-up and current No. 7 Miami visits Stanford (+24.5) on Friday. Fellow College Football Playoff qualifier and 10th-ranked Oklahoma eases into the season against UTEP (+40.5). Sign up to wager on Friday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Friday, Sept. 4

The Miami Hurricanes made the College Football Playoff by the skin of their teeth in 2025 and parlayed the opportunity into a spot in the national title game. The Canes lost to Indiana and quarterback Carson Beck is gone, but Duke transfer Darian Mensah enters the season as a Heisman contender. Major contributors like receiver Malachi Toney and running back Mark Fletcher are back, and Mario Cristobal's recruiting staff has been on fire. Stanford went 4-8 last season, 3-5 in the ACC, while UM was 13-3 and went 6-2 in the ACC but failed to reach the title game. The Cardinal beat Hawaii 37-27 to kick off their season last week. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Stanford covering the spread in 58% of its simulations. Quarterback Davis Warren threw for 310 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinal in the opener, while Micah Ford had 99 of the team's 173 rushing yards.. Bet on Miami-Stanford and more college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

The Oklahoma Sooners also earned an at-large College Football Playoff berth last season, losing to Alabama in the first round. They had beaten the Crimson Tide a month earlier. OU quarterback John Mateer, who has been dogged by injuries but is seen as a Heisman-level talent when healthy, threw for 2,885 yards and 14 TDs last season but also threw 11 interceptions. UTEP allowed 30.6 points per game last season, while Oklahoma yielded just 15.5, sixth-fewest in the nation. The Sooners offense scored 26.2 per game, fifth-fewest in the SEC, while only two teams in C-USA scored fewer than the Miners' 23.3. The Sooners are favored by 41.5, and the Miners cover that spread in 76% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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