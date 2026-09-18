Sports betting fans can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS on Friday to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they're in. The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes have a third straight weekday game after a historic victory last Thursday and visit Wake Forest for an ACC clash. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and BetMGM lists the Canes as 20.5-point favorites, with the total at 55.5. Sign up to wager on Friday college football and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the BetMGM bonus code review page for information and terms and conditions of these offers before you make any wagers at one of the best betting apps.

Best bets for Friday, Sept. 18

Miami welcomed FCS foe Florida A&M to Hard Rock Stadium last week, and before it was said and done, the Rattlers were ready to leave early. UM racked up a school-record 856 total yards and tied the school mark for points in a 77-7 victory. Current Heisman Trophy favorite Darian Mensah (+500 at BetMGM) threw for 252 yards in limited work, and Miami rushed for 430 yards, led by backup Javian Mallory with 142 and two TDs on just 10 carries. Starter Mark Fletcher had 105 yards and two scores on just seven attempts before heading to the bench. The Hurricanes' reloaded defense will gain more experience against a seemingly inferior foe. But the Demon Deacons are 2-0 and have scored 38 points in both games, beating Purdue 38-36 in double overtime last week. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a "B" grade on its total play, with Under 55.5 points hitting in 65.8% of its simulations.

A pair of ranked teams face off just a little later on Friday night, with No. 13 Texas Tech hosting No. 22 Houston at Galaxy Stadium in Lubbock, with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. The Red Raiders, who lost to Oregon in last year's College Football Playoff quarterfinals, are led by quarterback Will Hammond, who is completing 76.7% of his passes. Running back J'Koby Williams has 260 total yards in the first two games for Texas Tech, which has beaten Abilene Christian 33-10 and Oregon State 35-24. The Cougars have also started strong, opening with a 33-20 victory over that same Oregon State team in Week 1 before routing Southern 77-6 last Saturday. The SportsLine model has the Red Raiders winning in 68% of simulations and covering as 7.5-point favorites 51% of the time. Bet on Miami-Wake Forest, Houston-Texas Tech and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.