Fans can wager on Tuesday's top games with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days, depending on the state they live in. There are three Mid-American Conference matchups Tuesday night, with Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) expected to be a tight one. Ohio is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest college football odds at BetMGM. You can also bet on Duke vs. Michigan State and Kentucky vs. Kansas in college basketball. According to the latest Kansas vs. Kentucky odds, the Jayhawks are favored by 4.5 points. Sign up to wager on Tuesday's top games here with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 10

The RedHawks of Miami host the Ohio Bobcats and will be looking to make the MAC race more interesting. Ohio (7-2) has won all five of its conference games so far, while Miami (5-4) is 3-2 against MAC foes. Three teams are 4-1 in the conference, so a Bobcats loss would shake things up. Only Toledo has been better than these two teams on offense among MAC members, with Ohio averaging 29.4 points per game and Miami at 27.4. The RedHawks allow five points more than the Bobcats (26.7-21.7). Ohio is second in the MAC in rushing yards at 188.2 per game, but Miami is tied for 12th in the nation in run defense, allowing 95.6. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Miami winning 50% of the time and covering at a 54% rate.

Tuesday also offers some top-notch college basketball, with the Champions Classic in Chicago featuring No. 2 Duke vs. No. 5 Michigan State and No. 15 Kansas vs. No. 24 Kentucky in an ESPN doubleheader. All four teams are 2-0 and facing their first real tests. Duke comes in off a 61-point victory against Coastal Carolina and is a 7.5-point favorite against the Spartans. The SportsLine model has the Blue Devils covering in 64% of its simulations. Kansas has two 40-plus-point victories to start the season and is favored by 4.5, but the model is projecting the Wildcats will cover the spread. UK is covering in 68% of the model simulations and winning outright as a plus-money underdog 55% of the time. Bet on college football Week 11, college hoops and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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