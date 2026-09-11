The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on where they live. Three AP top-25 teams are in action Friday, and the Border War is back with Kansas hosting No. 23 Missouri at 8 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 5.5-point favorites over the Jayhawks in the latest Kansas vs. Missouri odds, and the Over/Under for total points is 51.5. Sign up to wager on Friday college football and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Head over to our BetMGM bonus code review page for information and the full terms and conditions of both offers before you make any wagers at any of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Friday, September 11

The Border War between Kansas and Missouri came back last year after a 14-year hiatus, and the Tigers beat the Jayhawks 42-31 in Columbia. Now, Mizzou will visit Lawrence for a matchup of teams that both won comfortably in Week 1. Kansas beat Long Island University 51-6, while Missouri routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54-14. KU amassed 613 yards while holding LIU to 146, and the Tigers had a 562-198 advantage in total yards. This one shouldn't be that one-sided, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Jayhawks covering the spread in a whopping 67% of its simulations for a "B" grade.

Also in action Friday are No. 24 Louisville and No. 25 Virginia, with the Cardinals coming in off a tough 41-38 loss to Ole Miss. That knocked the Cardinals out of the coaches poll, but they still have hopes of making a run in the ACC. UL faces a Villanova team that edged Bucknell 17-16 last week. The Cardinals are 36-point favorites at BetMGM, and the total is set at 56.5. Virginia is a 45.5-point favorite over Norfolk State, with the Over/Under there set at 45.5. The Cavaliers beat N.C. State 34-8 in Week 1. Bet on Missouri-Kansas, Week 2 college football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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