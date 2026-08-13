BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for MLB Field of Dreams Game, NFL preseason Week 1

There's a loaded sports schedule Thursday, and new users can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depend on the state they reside in. There are six NFL preseason games, plus the MLB at Field of Dreams Game between the Phillies and Twins. According to the latest MLB odds at BetMGM, the over/under for total runs scored in Twins vs. Phillies is 8.5. Sign up here to wager on Thursday using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Thursday, Aug. 13

The MLB at Field of Dreams Game has been on hiatus as construction on the site has kept the game out of Dyersville, Iowa since 2022. Now, the Phillies and Twins will be among the cornfields for the nostalgic event. Both teams are in the thick of wild-card races, with Philadelphia tied for the last NL spot and Minnesota just a half-game out of the last one in the AL. The Twins look to have the pitching edge, with struggling Aaron Nola (3-9, 5.47 ERA) starting for the Phillies and the Twins sending out fellow right-hander Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.76 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is backing the Over, with the teams combining for more than 8.5 runs in 62.3% of its simulations for a 'B' grade.

In the WNBA, the Atlanta Dream are looking to stay hot when they visit the dismal Connecticut Sun. The Dream have won seven of their past nine games after a 107-95 victory against the Toronto Tempo on Monday. Rhyne Howard had 22 points and seven assists, and Angel Reese and Jordin Canada added 20 points apiece in that game. Reese also had 14 rebounds. The Sun have won just five of 15 games at home. The Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 75-72 last Friday to snap a five-game losing streak. BetMGM lists Atlanta as a 10.5-point favorite, and the point total is set at 174.5. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on MLB, WNBA and NFL games Thursday and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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