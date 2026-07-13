BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for MLB Home Run Derby, World Cup, France-Spain Monday

The 2026 Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, when sports fans can use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in, when they wager on Monday's games. The World Cup semifinals begin with France vs. Spain on Tuesday. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Monday's games:

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Best bets for Monday, July 13

Philadelphia Phillies hometown hero Kyle Schwarber, who also leads the league in home runs, is the favorite to capture the Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park on Monday evening. Schwarber's 32 home runs are the best in the majors but Yankees slugger Ben Rice and Rays phenom Junior Caminero are not far behind and will also be participating in the Derby. White Sox sensation Munetaka Murakami is healthy and will be in the Derby as well, and he was on a torrid home run pace before going down with a hamstring injury. While Schwarber may be favored, teammate Bryce Harper has won the Derby before and could pull off another victory on Monday.

The Minnesota Lynx are still without star Napheesa Collier but they could grab the top spot in the league standings with a victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Monday night. The Lynx have won two in a row and are contenders behind rookie sensation Olivia Miles and rising forward Natasha Howard. The Mercury are trying to recover from a 106-58 drubbing at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces. Bet on Monday's Home Run Derby, WNBA games and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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