New users can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bets, depending on the state they live in. After a thrilling opening to the MLB postseason's Wild Card Series, the action continues Wednesday, and the Red Sox will be looking to survive after a loss to the Yankees, with first pitch set for 8 p.m. ET. Fans can jump on other sports betting options like the Browns vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football to kick off NFL Week 4. The Yankees are -140 money line favorites at BetMGM, while the Over/Under for total runs scored is 6.5. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Sept. 30

The Yankees got the best of the Red Sox in Game 1 at Yankee Stadium, and they'll try to close it out Wednesday in what should be a strong pitching matchup. New York will send out left-hander Max Fried (5-5, 2.80 ERA) to face off with Boston righty Sonny Gray (18-5, 2.72 ERA). The Yankees cruised to a 9-0 victory in Tuesday's series opener, with ace Cam Schlittler holding Boston to two hits in 6.1 innings, while Ben Rice hit two home runs and drove in six runs. Despite the pitching matchup Wednesday, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, likes the Over here on a pretty low total. The simulations have Over 6.5 runs coming in at a 61.7% rate. In the MLB Playoffs nightcap, the Padres host the Cubs at 10 p.m. ET. BetMGM has San Diego -- an 8-0 winner Tuesday -- priced as the -135 home favorite, but the SportsLine model has Chicago winning as plus-money underdogs 46% of the time and covering the +1.5 run line at a 69% rate.

You can also go ahead and start digging into the odds on Thursday Night Football, with the Steelers hosting the Browns in an AFC North battle. Pittsburgh beat another division foe in Week 3, with Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throwing for 292 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 victory against the Bengals. All four AFC North teams are 2-1, so this is a key matchup, and the Browns come in after consecutive victories against NFC South's Buccaneers and Panthers. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson has had good and bad moments, but second-year right end Harold Fannin Jr. had 71 receiving yards and two TDs in the 21-18 triumph at Carolina last Sunday. The SportsLine model has the Steelers winning in 63% of its simulations and covering as 2.5-point favorites 59% of the time. Bet on MLB postseason, NFL Week 4 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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