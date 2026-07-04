BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Morocco-Canada, France-Paraguay, World Cup Saturday

Soccer fans can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins on Saturday for World Cup 2026 matches. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Canada vs. Morocco and France vs. Paraguay are the two matches on tap today. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Saturday's games:

Head over to the BetMGM bonus code review page to see the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Saturday, July 4

Canada vs. Morocco

Morocco scored a late equalizer against Netherlands in the Round 32 en route to eventually prevailing in a penalty shootout. The Atlas Lions now have momentum ahead of a Round of 16 clash against co-hosts Canada, who needed a stoppage-time goal in the second half to dispatch South Africa. Canada have been improving over the course of the tournament and have a healthier Alphonso Davies, but it's hard to see Morocco faltering, especially after having the confidence of the 2022 World Cup semifinal run in their back pocket. BetMGM has Morocco priced as a -120 favorite to win in regulation and -250 to advance. Bet on Canada-Morocco and the World Cup with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

France vs. Paraguay

France are trying to get to their third straight World Cup final and they have looked promising after scoring at least three goals in each of their matches so far. No one has an answer for Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and company, and it's unlikely Paraguay will find one. However, the South American side did just upset powerhouses Germany in a penalty shootout, so they will have confidence. France is a -475 favorite in regulation and -1200 to advance. Place your France-Paraguay wagers and more World Cup bets at with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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