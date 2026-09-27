The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bets. Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season continues on Sunday with a showdown in Rio de Janeiro between the Cowboys and Ravens and a potential Super Bowl preview on Sunday Night Football between the Rams and Broncos. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip/groin) is listed as doubtful. Sign up to wager on Sunday's NFL games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Sunday, Sept. 27

Brazil is part of the NFL's international expansion plan and Rio de Janeiro residents will get to see the Baltimore Ravens face the Dallas Cowboys at Maracana on Sunday. The Ravens come into this game after collapsing against the Saints in Week 2, while the Cowboys got their first win of the new campaign with a 37-20 triumph over the Commanders. Star receiver Zay Flowers is unlikely to suit up, while the Cowboys have some injuries on the defensive side of the ball. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, likes points as Over 53 hits in 62% of simulations.

The Rams and Broncos meet on Sunday Night Football in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview. The Rams got right after underwhelming in Australia, while the Broncos stormed back against the Jaguars after being dominated by the Chiefs in Week 1. Myles Garrett is out for the Rams, and Puka Nacua is also unlikely to play. The SportsLine model has Denver winning as a plus-money underdog in 50% of simulations. Bet on Ravens-Cowboys, Rams-Broncos, and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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